Van Runs Over 2 at Encinitas Bar; Bystanders Catch Driver Allegedly Kicked Out

Two people remained hospitalized Monday with serious injuries they suffered when a man who had been kicked out of an Encinitas bar allegedly ran them down with a rental van as they stood outside the tavern.

The victims, ages 24 and 25, were among three people hit by the U-Haul vehicle about 1:15 a.m. Sunday in front of The Saloon, 546 S. Coast Highway 101, according to sheriff’s officials. The third was treated for minor injuries. Their identities have not been released.

The driver, Christian Dwight Davis, 28, allegedly ran off after the van struck the victims, a roadside tree and the front of the bar. Witnesses chased him down and held him until deputies arrived and arrested him, said Sgt. Agustin Rosas.

Two of those good Samaritans suffered superficial injuries while struggling with Davis, he said.

Authorities allege that the suspect, intoxicated and angry about being ejected from the bar, intentionally steered the van into a crowd on the roadside.

Davis was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of resisting arrest and three counts of attempted murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Local 10News.com posted video of the van speeding down a sidewalk before crashing.

Video shows driver slamming into crowd outside Encinitas bar https://t.co/IiJykSGfw6 — 10News (@10News) March 3, 2020

— City News Service

