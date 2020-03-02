Navy Veteran Joshua Virginia ID’d as Vista Slaying Victim; Teens Suspected

Share This Article:

Authorities released the name Monday of a 45-year-old Navy veteran who was fatally stabbed in Vista over the weekend, allegedly by a group of teens who are being held at juvenile hall.

Deputies responding to a report of a fight near Vista Village Creek found Joshua Virginia of Oceanside mortally wounded on a sidewalk at Valencia Drive and West Vista Way about 10 p.m. Saturday, according to sheriff’s officials.

Medics took Virginia to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Lt. Michael Blevins.

Witnesses told investigators Virginia was assaulted by a group of youths. Detectives quickly identified the alleged assailants — three boys, ages 15 and 16, and a 16-year-old girl — and took them to juvenile hall in San Diego on Sunday to be booked on suspicion of murder.

The suspects’ names were withheld because they are minors, and officials have released no suspected motive for the slaying.

A GoFundMe page to help with family expenses was created Monday by Anastasia Gregory and Preston Gregory.

The pair said Virginia is survived by his wife, Maggi, his high school sweetheart, and two daughters.

“Josh is a Navy veteran who served his country proudly, a dedicated family man who suited up and showed up in every way possible. He was a strong working man and had been with the same company for over 15 years, a low voltage electrician who was excellent at what he did,” they wrote.

A LinkedIn profile said he worked for Vista-based American Security Group.

— City News Service contributed to this report.

