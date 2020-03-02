Domestic Violence Suspect Surrenders After 5-Hour Standoff in Valley Center

Share This Article:

A 28-year-old man suspected of domestic violence surrendered to deputies after a nearly five-hour standoff at a Valley Center home, the San Diego Sheriff‘s Department reported Monday.

The incident started when a woman texted her mother to report she had been the victim of domestic violence and the woman’s mother called 911. Sheriff’s deputies then responded around 6:20 p.m. Sunday to a home on Red Hawk Road near Circle R Drive.

Lt. Ted Greenawald said that when deputies arrived, the woman and her children came out of the home and she was taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries was not immediately available.

The man inside the home ignored deputies’ calls for him to come out and refused to pick up his phone when crisis negotiators called, the lieutenant said.

The department’s Special Enforcement Detail was eventually called to the scene because deputies believed the man had access to weapons inside the home, Greenawald said.

Around 11:15 p.m., the 28-year-old man, whose name was not immediately available, came out of the home and was taken into custody, he said.

— City News Service

