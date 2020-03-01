Man Running Across Tracks Killed by Oncoming Amtrak Train in Oceanside

Share This Article:

A pedestrian who apparently tried to run across the tracks in front of an oncoming Amtrak train was struck and killed Saturday night in Oceanside.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department reported the fatal accident occurred at 11:19 p.m. at the pedestrian crosswalk near the 200 block of Surfrider Way.

Deputies investigating the accident said a southbound train was traveling at 55 mph when the engineer observed the man duck under the crossing guard and attempt to run, but apparently got stuck and was hit. The engineer sounded the train’s horn, but couldn’t stop in time.

The victim was described as a white male adult, but no further information was immediately released.

Deputies asked anyone with information about the fatal incident to call the sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit at (858) 565-5200.

