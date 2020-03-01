6 Hospitalized After 3-Car Pileup on El Camino Real in Oceanside

Share This Article:

Six people were hospitalized after a three-car nighttime crash on El Camino Real in Oceanside, officials reported Sunday.

The accident happened at 10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection with Fire Mountain Road, Battalion Chief Jessamyn Specht of the Oceanside Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found three vehicles involved in a crash, two with major damage.

Three patients suffered major trauma and three had minor injuries, Specht said. One patient with major trauma was airlifted to Scripps La Jolla Hospital. Another patient with major trauma was taken to Palomar Medical Center.

Two other patients with minor injuries were taken to Tri-City Hospital and Scripps Encinitas Hospital.

The Oceanside Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident.

— City News Service

