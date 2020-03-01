Share This Article:

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder Sunday after he allegedly struck three people on the sidewalk outside a bar with his U-Haul van.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Deputies were called to The Saloon Bar in the 500 block of South Coast Highway 101 at 1:19 a.m. after receiving a report of a van that had been driven into several people, according to Sgt. Agustin Rosas of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses told deputies that the man had been at the bar and was asked to leave because he was intoxicated. After leaving the bar, he got into his van and allegedly drove it on the sidewalk and tried to hit people standing outside the bar, Rosas said.

The van van struck three people, the sergeant said, and one of the victims was taken to Palomar Medical Center with serious injuries. The other two victims were taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital, also suffering from serious injuries, Rosas said.

Two bystanders received minor injuries when they detained the suspect at the scene before deputies arrived, Rosas said. They were taken to Scripps Encinitas Hospital for treatment.

Christian Dwight Davis was arrested and taken to the Vista Detention Facility. He faces four felony charges, three of attempted first degree murder and one of attempted escape with force, according to inmate booking records. He is scheduled to be arranged on Tuesday.

— City News Service

3 Seriously Injured When Intoxicated Man Rams U-Haul Van into Encinitas Bar was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: