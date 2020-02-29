Share This Article:

Three people were arrested on suspicion of impaired driving during a checkpoint, police said Saturday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The checkpoint, in the 3300 block of Bear Valley Parkway, was conducted Friday, according to Lt. Scott Walters of the Escondido Police Department.

Walters said 12 drivers were also cited or arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license or without a license.

“Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to be approximately $13,500,” Walters said. “This includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses not to mention possible jail time.”

Another DUI checkpoint is scheduled for April 17, he said.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–City News Service

Three Arrested At Escondido DUI Checkpoint was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: