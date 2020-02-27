Police: Man Breaks into Colina Del Sol Apartment, Gropes Teenage Girl

Share This Article:

The break-in was reported around 1:40 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of 48th Street, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

A man wearing a hoodie entered a second-floor apartment unit through a window and made his way into a room occupied by a 16-year-old girl, 10News reported.

During the break-in, the man stole an iPhone, a security camera and groped the girl, the news station reported.

The suspect was last seen running westbound on Orange Avenue, but a detailed description of him was not immediately available, Hernandez said.

–City News Service

