Brush Fire Burns 5 Acres Off Skyline Truck Trail in Jamul

Smoke from brush fire in Jamul
Smoke from the brush fire in Jamul. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A fire in the unincorporated Jamul area of San Diego County scorched five acres Wednesday evening before firefighters stopped its spread.

The vegetation fire in the 16100 block of Skyline Truck Trail in Lyons Valley, southeast of La Mesa, was first reported about 8:35 p.m., according to the Cal Fire.

Flames had already charred a quarter-acre of brush when firefighters arrived, but no structures were threatened, the department said.

The fire got into heavy brush and quickly burned five acres before firefighters were able to stop its spread about 10:05 p.m.

No injuries were immediately reported.

— City News Service

