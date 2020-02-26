Kitchen Fire Damages Pizzeria at Oceanside Strip Mall

Share This Article:

Firefighters extinguished a fire Wednesday morning that damaged a pizzeria at an Oceanside strip mall.

The non-injury blaze was reported shortly after 12:50 a.m. at Legato Pizza Oceanside, 1906 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Jessamyn Specht said.

Crews responded to the scene and found that the eatery was completely filled with smoke, Specht said.

Firefighters entered the business and found the main source of the fire coming from the kitchen, he said. They had to cut a hole in the roof to release superheated gas and smoke and make it easier for crews to knock down the flames.

Once the fire was out, firefighters searched the attic and surrounding businesses to ensure the flames had not spread beyond the restaurant.

“Several businesses were filled with light smoke, but no fire extension was found in those occupancies,” Specht said.

Investigators determined the flames started in the restaurant’s kitchen, but the exact cause of the fire remains unclear.

–City News Service

