Four Arrested in Spring Valley Hash Oil Lab Bust

Authorities uncovered a hashish lab at a Spring Valley home Wednesday and arrested four people on suspicion of manufacturing and possessing the illicit marijuana derivative.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
Deputies found the makeshift drug-making setup Wednesday morning during a search of the residence in the 9700 block of Austin Drive, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Matt Cook.
Members of a narcotics task force impounded the paraphernalia, which allegedly was being used to distill a type of potent cannabis concentrate commonly referred to as butane honey oil, Cook said.
The sergeant said the search was a so-called “fourth waiver” operation — one that requires no warrant because the subject of the search has voluntarily relinquished the U.S. Constitution’s Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable search and seizure as part of the conditions of parole, probation or conditional jail release.
— City News Service
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: