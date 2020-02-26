Four Arrested in Spring Valley Hash Oil Lab Bust

Share This Article:

Authorities uncovered a hashish lab at a Spring Valley home Wednesday and arrested four people on suspicion of manufacturing and possessing the illicit marijuana derivative.

Deputies found the makeshift drug-making setup Wednesday morning during a search of the residence in the 9700 block of Austin Drive, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Matt Cook.

Members of a narcotics task force impounded the paraphernalia, which allegedly was being used to distill a type of potent cannabis concentrate commonly referred to as butane honey oil, Cook said.

Arrested during the raid on suspicion of manufacturing and possession of a controlled substance were Amanda Capps, 24, and James Charles, 55. Taken into custody for alleged illegal drug possession were William Nunn, 42, and James Grigs, 54.

The sergeant said the search was a so-called “fourth waiver” operation — one that requires no warrant because the subject of the search has voluntarily relinquished the U.S. Constitution’s Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable search and seizure as part of the conditions of parole, probation or conditional jail release.

— City News Service

