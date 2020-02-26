Escapee from Inmate Firefighting Camp Captured

Share This Article:

An inmate who walked away from a Los Angeles-area firefighting camp for low-risk prisoners was back in custody Wednesday following his re-arrest in San Diego, authorities reported.

Christian Ledon, 19, was taken into custody at a car-rental lot at Lindbergh Field shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was booked into the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in Otay Mesa pending transport back to Los Angeles County.

On Monday morning, staff members conducting an inmate count at Acton Conservation Camp east of Santa Clarita discovered that Ledon was missing, according to CDCR public affairs.

Ledon was sentenced last May in San Diego County to a four-year sentence for robbery and was scheduled to be released in July 2021.

In light of Ledon’s escape, his case will be forwarded to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for felony prosecution, and he no longer will be eligible to be housed in a fire camp, according to prison officials.

— City News Service

