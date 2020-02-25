Police Seek Tips in Lincoln Park Slaying, $10K Reward Offered

Share This Article:

The slaying of a 22-year-old man a year ago in the Lincoln Park area remains unsolved, and authorities reminded the public that $10,000 in reward money is available for information leading to an arrest.

Emergency personnel responded at 11:11 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2019, to a report of a person down in the 300 block of 47th Street and found Gregory Ruffin Jr. suffering from upper body trauma, according to San Diego police.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but Ruffin was pronounced at the scene.

The victim’s family is offering a $9,000 reward, and a $1,000 reward offer was posted by San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about the slaying was asked to call the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

–City News Service

