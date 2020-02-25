Child Injured in Vista Hit-and-Run, Authorities Seek White Sedan

Share This Article:

A hit-and-run on a Vista-area street left a child injured late Tuesday afternoon.

A white sedan struck the victim, believed to be about 12 years old, in the 1000 block of Mar Vista Drive about 4:45 p.m., according to sheriff’s Lt. Ted Greenawald. Following the impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area, he said.

Initial reports indicated that a second vehicle also may have hit the youth, Greenawald said. The driver of that car remained at the scene.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undetermined severity. The child was conscious and responsive while being treated at the scene and prepared for transport, the lieutenant said.

Further details about the crash, including the child’s gender, were not immediately available.

— City News Service

