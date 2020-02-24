Share This Article:

Authorities Monday publicly identified a man who was fatally shot last week in a Mountain View-area alley.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire in a neighborhood just east of state Route 15 and north of National Avenue found 29-year-old Victor Armando Hernandez mortally wounded in the 3400 block of Florence Street shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego Police.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Andra Brown said.

Witnesses described seeing two vehicles — a black Chrysler sedan and a silver four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck — leaving the alley just after the gunshots sounded. No descriptions of the drivers have been released.

“It is very early in the investigation, and little is known about the events leading to (Hernandez’s) death,” the lieutenant said.

— City News Service

Police Identify Victim of Shooting in Mountain View Alley Last Week was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: