Police Arrest 11 Drivers Suspected of DUI at East Village Checkpoint

Eleven drivers were arrested on suspicion of drunk driving during an overnight sobriety checkpoint in the East Village, police reported Sunday morning.

Officers from police departments in San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad participated in the checkpoint at 1400 G Street from 11 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. on Sunday.

San Diego Police Officer Mark McCullough said 2,038 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 829 were selected for screening.

Of the 11 DUI arrests, 10 were for alcohol and one for drugs. Two drivers were arrested for license violations, seven other citations were issued and eight vehicles were impounded.

McCullough said another checkpoint or saturation patrol is planned for Tuesday night, which is when Mardi Gras is celebrated.

