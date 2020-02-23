Driver Injured When Car Hit Utility Box in Escondido

Share This Article:

A motorist suffered a head injury Sunday when his car hit a utility box, overturned and caught fire, police said.

The accident happened at 1:15 a.m. on eastbound Bear Valley Parkway at Canyon Road, said Escondido Police Department Sgt. Erik Witholt.

A passerby pulled the male driver from the car, Witholt said. There was no one else in it.

The motorist, whose identity was not immediately released, was transported to Palomar Medical Center. The extent of the injuries was not known.

Firefighters extinguished the car fire, he said.

— Staff report

