Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Interstate 5 in Cardiff Area

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Saturday evening while running across Interstate 5 in the Cardiff area, authorities said.

The fatal accident occurred about 6:35 p.m. on the northbound freeway south of Birmingham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses said the unidentified male victim was lying in the center divider after the crash, the CHP said.

It was not immediately clear if the driver stopped.

A SigAlert was issued at about 7 p.m. for lanes 1, 2 and 3 in the northbound lanes.

— City News Service

