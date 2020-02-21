Share This Article:

Police on Friday were searching for a man who threw a machete at a 61-year-old man, causing a cut on the victim’s back during a random attack in the Colinas Del Sol neighborhood.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of El Cajon Boulevard, east of Euclid Avenue, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

A 61-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat of his parked car when, for unknown reasons, a man approached the driver’s side window and started swinging a machete, Heims said.

The impact shattered the window and the man kept swinging the blade at the car, but the victim was able to get out of the car and start to run away, the officer said.

As the victim was fleeing, the man threw the machete at him and it struck him in the back, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a 3-inch cut to the right side of his back, which was not believed to be life-threatening, he said.

The suspect was last seen running northbound in the west alley of Estrella Avenue near El Cajon Boulevard.

He was described as a Hispanic man in his 40s who was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

— City News Service

Suspect Swinging Machete Injures Man in Apparently Random Attack was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: