Chula Vista Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Missing Girl – Isis Desser, 15

Authorities asked the public Friday for help finding a missing teen girl in Chula Vista.

The last known sighting of Eastlake High School freshman Isis Desser, 15, was Monday near a Home Depot store on Eastlake Parkway, police said.

Isis, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs roughly 170 pounds and has brown hair. At the time of her disappearance, she wore dark blue jeans with tears in the front and a black tube top.

Anyone who might be able to help locate her should call Chula Vista police at 619-691-5151.

Please help us find a missing juvenile, Isis Desser. She is 15y/o, 5’4”, 169lbs. Last seen 2/17 near Home Depot on Eastlake Pkwy wearing a black tube top, dark blue jeans with front tears, black&white vans sneakers. Contact CVPD 619-691-5151 with any info. #StaySafeChulaVista pic.twitter.com/FzoCUrSrHy — Chula Vista Police (@ChulaVistaPD) February 21, 2020

– City News Service

