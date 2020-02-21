Chula Vista Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Missing Girl – Isis Desser, 15

Isis Desser, missing since Feb. 17. Photo credit: Chula Vista police

Authorities asked the public Friday for help finding a missing teen girl in Chula Vista.

The last known sighting of Eastlake High School freshman Isis Desser, 15, was Monday near a Home Depot store on Eastlake Parkway, police said.

Isis, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs roughly 170 pounds and has brown hair. At the time of her disappearance, she wore dark blue jeans with tears in the front and a black tube top.

Anyone who might be able to help locate her should call Chula Vista police at 619-691-5151.

– City News Service

