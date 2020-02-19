SWAT Standoff Outside Rady Hospital Ends in Bank Robbery Suspect’s Suicide

Share This Article:

A standoff between an armed robbery suspect inside an SUV and a SWAT team outside Rady Children’s Hospital ended when the man shot and killed himself after leading authorities on a pursuit from Riverside to San Diego.

The man shot himself while sitting inside the SUV shortly before 4:30 a.m. Thursday, roughly seven hours after the armed suspect arrived outside the hospital, according to San Diego police.

The armed and masked suspect robbed a Provident Bank branch on Van Buren Boulevard just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Riverside Police Department.

“Riverside police initiated a pursuit of an armed bank robbery suspect that is currently going southbound on the 15 Freeway in Temecula,” the department tweeted at about 7:30 p.m. “(Riverside County Sheriff’s Department) has been assisting along with (California Highway Patrol).”

The suspect called 911 during the early part of the pursuit and threatened to kill himself, police said.

By around 8:45 p.m., the suspect had pulled over in the driveway of Rady Children’s Hospital emergency room and was refusing orders to get out of the SUV and surrender to police, NBC7 reported.

At 10:10 p.m., the San Diego Police Department tweeted that its SWAT team was involved and civilians were asked to avoid the area around the hospital, located at 3020 Children’s Way.

“Occupants of Children’s Hospital (Emergency Room) who are NOT in a safe location should SHELTER IN PLACE & call 911 and provide their location for assistance,” SDPD said.

Services at the hospital were put on hold and people in need of medical services were asked to go to a different hospital, the department said. The hospital was able to resume normal operations by 5:30 a.m.

