A shooting left one person dead in a Mountain View- area alley Wednesday afternoon.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The gunfire off the 3500 block of Florence Lane, just east of state Route 15 and north of National Avenue, was reported shortly before 3 p.m., according to San Diego police.
The unidentified victim, described only as male, died at the scene, Officer Tony Martinez said.
Witnesses reported that the shooter — a man who appeared to be in his 30s, wearing shorts and a black tank top — fled the area along with a companion in a silver Ram pickup or similar truck.
— City News Service
One Dead After Shooting in Mountain View Alley was last modified: February 19th, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: