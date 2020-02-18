Thief Steals Car at Gunpoint Across Street from San Ysidro Outlet Mall

Share This Article:

Police Tuesday were searching for a man who stole another man’s car at gunpoint at a park across the street from a San Ysidro outlet mall.

It happened around 5:05 p.m. Monday at Larson Field, a park on Sycamore Road across the street from the Las Americas Premium Outlets, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 35-year-old man parked his burgundy 2014 Nissan Altima at the park and walked over to the mall to do some shopping with his family, Buttle said.

After they finished shopping the man and his family walked back to the park, but when they got to their car a man pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys, the officer said.

The victim complied and the thief drove off westbound on Camino de la Plaza in the Nissan, which had Baja California license plate A70NVB4, Buttle said.

No detailed suspect description was immediately available.

Robbery detectives were investigating the theft.

–City News Service

