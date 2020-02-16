Fire Damages Restaurant on Mission Avenue in Downtown Oceanside

Share This Article:

A restaurant on Mission Avenue in downtown Oceanside was damaged in a fire Sunday morning.

Oceanside Fire Department units responded to a report of a structure fire at 9:45 a.m. at the Rosewood Kitchen at 608 Mission Ave., Battalion Chief Jessamyn Specht said.

A fire engine arrived at the restaurant and found the business full of smoke, Specht said. Firefighters entered through the front door and made their way toward the back of the business.

“Although the restaurant was filled with smoke, there was little heat in the building,” Specht said. “Subsequent engines arrived on scene and checked the adjacent businesses for fire extension. Fortunately, the fire was contained to 608 Mission.”

Firefighters found the start of the fire at the wall between the kitchen and the bar, but the fire was held in check by a water line connected to the commercial espresso machine, Specht said.

Once the fire was fully extinguished and the building was ventilated, the fire crews were able to determine that there was no extension beyond the source.

Specht said a fire investigator was on the scene to try to determine the cause of the fire. Crews ventilated the structure and removed most of the water from the business.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews were helping restore service to the adjacent businesses.

— City News Service

