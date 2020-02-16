Share This Article:

The crash in the 3800 block of El Cajon Boulevard was reported about 6:30 a.m., the San Diego Police Department said, and left a large hole in the building that houses A+ Family Dentistry. The driver and passenger were not seriously injured.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

According to a report by OnSceneTV, the 21-year-old woman couldn’t explain to police how the accident happened, only that she and her passenger were on their way home from a wedding.

Police said the unidentified driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

— City News Service

Driver Arrested After Crashing into Normal Heights Dental Office was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: