Valley Center Teen Arrested for Alleged School Threats

A suspended student was arrested Friday on suspicion of making threats that led to lockdowns at two Valley Center high schools.

Administrators at Oak Glen High School reported the 15-year-old’s alleged menacing statements about 8 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Students at the West Oak Glen Road campus and nearby Valley Center High School were secured in their classrooms while deputies identified, located and arrested the suspected perpetrator.

“A search of the juvenile’s home was conducted,” Sgt. Sean Zdunich said. “No weapons were located.”

The school lockdowns were lifted about 9:15 a.m., Zdunich said.

The suspect’s name and details about the purported threats were not released.

–City News Service

