Valley Center Teen Arrested for Alleged School Threats

Posted by on in | 36 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Handcuffs
Photo credit: Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo

A suspended student was arrested Friday on suspicion of making threats that led to lockdowns at two Valley Center high schools.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

Administrators at Oak Glen High School reported the 15-year-old’s alleged menacing statements about 8 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Students at the West Oak Glen Road campus and nearby Valley Center High School were secured in their classrooms while deputies identified, located and arrested the suspected perpetrator.

“A search of the juvenile’s home was conducted,” Sgt. Sean Zdunich said. “No weapons were located.”

The school lockdowns were lifted about 9:15 a.m., Zdunich said.

The suspect’s name and details about the purported threats were not released.

–City News Service

Valley Center Teen Arrested for Alleged School Threats was last modified: February 14th, 2020 by Debbie L. Sklar

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss