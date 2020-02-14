2 Men Carjack a Jeep Outside 7-Eleven in Otay Mesa

Share This Article:

Police Friday were searching for two men who stole a Jeep from a 23-year-old man at an Otay Mesa 7-Eleven.

It happened around 11:35 p.m. Thursday at the convenience store on Picador Boulevard just north of Del Sol Boulevard, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

The 23-year-old man was sitting inside his red 2005 Jeep Cherokee Laredo with black rims in a parking spot at the 7-Eleven when a U-Haul van pulled into the lot and blocked the Jeep in, Heims said.

Two men got out the van and ran up to the Jeep, then one of the men told the driver to get out of the Jeep while the other one lifted up his shirt to display what the victim thought was a gun in his waistband, the officer said.

The victim and a woman in the Jeep got out, then both men got into the Jeep and fled northbound on Picador Boulevard, followed by the U-Haul, Heims said.

One of the suspects was described as a bald 5-foot-10 Hispanic man in his late 20s. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black pants.

The other man was described as a 5-foot-1 Hispanic man, also in his late 20s, with short, curly brown hair. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Robbery detectives were investigating the car theft.

— City News Service

