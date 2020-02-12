Mattress Fire Damages One Room Inside Two-Story Julian Home

Share This Article:

A mattress fire damaged one room inside a Julian home Wednesday morning.

The non-injury blaze was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. at a two- story house on Bonita Vista Drive near Salton Vista Drive, said Cal Fire San Diego spokesman Thomas Shoots.

Crews arrived to see smoke coming from the attic on the backside of the structure, then firefighters entered the home and found that a mattress in one of the rooms was engulfed in flames, Shoots said.

Firefighters kept the fire from spreading beyond the room and had the flames knocked down by 9:10 a.m., he said.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

–City News Service

