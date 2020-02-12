Mattress Fire Damages One Room Inside Two-Story Julian Home

Posted by on in | 15 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Cal Fire San Diego truck at a brush fire
A Cal Fire San Diego truck at the scene of a brush fire. File photo courtesy of Cal Fire

A mattress fire damaged one room inside a Julian home Wednesday morning.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The non-injury blaze was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. at a two- story house on Bonita Vista Drive near Salton Vista Drive, said Cal Fire San Diego spokesman Thomas Shoots.

Crews arrived to see smoke coming from the attic on the backside of the structure, then firefighters entered the home and found that a mattress in one of the rooms was engulfed in flames, Shoots said.

Firefighters kept the fire from spreading beyond the room and had the flames knocked down by 9:10 a.m., he said.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

–City News Service

Mattress Fire Damages One Room Inside Two-Story Julian Home was last modified: February 12th, 2020 by Debbie L. Sklar

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss