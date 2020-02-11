3 Migrants Found Dead on Mountain Near La Posta Reservation

Share This Article:

Three people who crossed into the United States illegally died Monday on a mountain near the La Posta Indian Reservation and two others were taken into custody.

U.S. Border and Customs Protection agents responded to a rural area near the reservation, located along Interstate 8, about 60 miles east of San Diego, about 2:15 p.m.

A group of five people were walking in the area when three of them became sick and a 9-1-1 call was made to come rescue them, Border Patrol spokesman Theron Francisco said. It was not immediately clear what type of injuries the victims sustained.

Agents and a Border Patrol helicopter was sent to the scene. Medical personnel gave the three victims medical attention, but were unable to save them and all three died by 7:30 p.m., Francisco said.

The bodies of the victims could not be removed from the mountain due to severe weather. A recovery effort will take place Tuesday, depending on the weather, Francisco said.

The ages, genders and names of the victims were not disclosed.

— City New Service

