Authorities ID Pedestrian Killed By Hit-and-Run Driver in Vista

Authorities Monday publicly identified a 43-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run motorist while attempting to cross a Vista street in a wheelchair.
Brian Wayne Conner was crossing Vista Village Drive at Wave Drive around 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 2 when he was struck by a vehicle heading north on Vista Village Drive, according to information from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the county Medical Examiner’s Office.
Conner, who was a transient, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Medical Examiner’s Office reported.
The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Vista Village Drive, but no detailed descriptions of the vehicle or its driver have been disclosed.
–City News Service
