Police Seek Owner of Pit Bull That Killed Dog on Walk at Clay Park

A pit bull running loose Sunday morning in College East attacked and killed another dog as the pet’s owners struggled to save their little Schipperke.

The couple were walking their four dogs about 6:30 a.m. Sunday at Clay Neighborhood Park on Seminole Drive when the unprovoked attack occurred, according to a report by OnSceneTV.

The husband and wife tried to fight off the pit bull in an effort to get it to release their 14-year-old Schipperke, but it wasn’t until another man came to their aid that the attacking animal let go of their pet. It then ran to an apartment complex in the neighborhood.

San Diego Humane Society enforcement officers were able to use a catch pole to capture the dog. San Diego police are assisting the investigation into who owns the pit bull.

The owners of the dog that was fatally injured reported the same pit bull has chased a boy and his dog the week before at the park, and a resident of the apartment complex where the dog was captured said the animal had attacked him recently, ripping through the leg of his jeans, according to OnSceneTV.

— Staff report

