Man Stabbed in Abdomen Following Argument in Downtown San Diego

A 32-year-old man is expected to survive a wound to the abdomen after he was stabbed by another man Sunday morning during an argument in downtown San Diego.
The suspect was last seen driving northbound on Ninth Avenue in a gray sedan, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
The victim had been following the suspect on Ninth Avenue, when their two vehicles stopped at C Street at 2:20 a.m., Heims said.
“They both got out of their vehicles and were in a verbal argument,” he said. “The suspect stabbed the victim in the abdomen one time.”
Paramedics transported the 32-year-old man to an area hospital, he said.
San Diego police asked anyone with information regarding the assault to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.
