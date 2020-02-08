Oceanside Boulevard Shut Down After Motorcyclist’s Death in Collision with Truck

Share This Article:

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday on westbound Oceanside Boulevard after colliding with a truck whose driver was later arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.

The accident happened about 1:45 p.m., when a man riding a motorcycle westbound on Oceanside Boulevard east of El Camino Real collided with a truck carrying a trailer, according to Lt. Ignacio Lopez of the Oceanside Police Department.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Lopez said. His identity was not immediately available.

The truck driver, Ronald Estes, was arrested and jailed on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter after officers determined he allegedly tried to make a left-hand turn onto Oceanside Boulevard from a driveway where a right-turn only sign was posted, according to police Public Information Officer Tom Bussey.

Police said Oceanside Boulevard from Rancho Del Oro to El Camino Real would be shut down until about 7 p.m. to allow officers to continue to investigate.

Updated at 6:35 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020

–City News Service

