Transient Pleads Not Guilty to Assaulting 70-Year-Old Woman in Carlsbad

A transient who allegedly sexually assaulted a 70-year-old woman at a Carlsbad assisted living center pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of sexual battery, assault, indecent exposure and burglary.

Austin Miller, 25, faces 11 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges stemming from the alleged Tuesday morning attack.

Miller allegedly entered the woman’s room at Las Villas de Carlsbad on Laguna Drive and tried to rape her. He fled when a staff member confronted him, Carlsbad Police Lt. Jason Jackowski said.

Officers searched the area with a service dog and assistance from a sheriff’s helicopter crew but were unable to immediately locate him.

Search efforts resumed Wednesday morning, with police tracking him down in the 900 block of Carlsbad Village Drive.

Miller is being held without bail and is due back in court Feb. 20 for a bail review hearing.

— City News Service

