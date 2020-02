Share This Article:

Authorities Friday raided and shut down a South Bay marijuana dispensary operating unlawfully near several primary schools, seizing its stock and arresting its staff.

The enforcement operation at Royal Kush in the 3200 block of Main Street in Chula Vista began about 7 a.m., according to police.

The illicit store had generated “a number of complaints from members (of) the community,” said CVPD Capt. Phil Collum.

After serving a search warrant, officers seized cannabis-infused products valued at a total of $3 million to $4 million, along with roughly $15,000 cash.

“Officers also located methamphetamine in quantities consistent with sale or distribution,” Collum said.

Four employees of the dispensary were arrested — three on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale and operating a cannabis dispensary without a license, and one for alleged possession of methamphetamine for sale.

“With all marijuana dispensaries currently being illegal in Chula Vista, preventing access to cannabis products by underaged youth is always a top concern and priority for public safety agencies,” the police captain said. “This illegal dispensary was located less than a half-mile from two local elementary schools.”

— City News Service

