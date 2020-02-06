Woman Suspected of Stealing $300,000 in Jewelry Over 11 Years Arrested in San Diego

Share This Article:

A woman suspected of stealing more than $300,000 worth of high-end jewelry from at least a dozen jewelry stores throughout Southern California, Texas and Virginia over an 11-year period was arrested in San Diego Thursday.

Detectives with the Escondido Police Department took 66-year-old Huong Thi Tran into custody at a home in the 3500 block of 51st Street in the Oak Park neighborhood, according to public affairs spokespersons.

Tran allegedly used a “sleight-of-hand distraction technique” to carry out the thefts between 2008 and 2019, according to a police statement.

Tran was being held in county jail in Vista on $25,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.

— City News Service

