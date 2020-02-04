Coach’s Aide at Coronado High School Arrested on Underage Sex Charge

Share This Article:

A part-time Coronado High School basketball coach was arrested this week on suspicion of engaging in sex acts with an underage female student, police reported Tuesday.

The Coronado Police Department received a report Friday regarding the alleged sexual relationship between Jordan Bucklew, 34, and the girl, whose name and age were withheld, the agency reported Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives investigated the allegations over the weekend and arrested Bucklew, a Coronado resident, on Monday, police said.

Further details about the case were not immediately available. Jail records Tuesday show he’s not in custody.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Bucklew was an assistant head girls basketball coach at Coronado High School between 2013 and 2016 and worked at Montana State University in Bozeman since August 2016.

He was an assistant track coach at Cathedral Catholic High School in 2014-2015, the profile said.

— City News Service

