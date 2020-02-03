Share This Article:

An elderly woman was killed Monday afternoon when a car crashed down a steep roadside bank into a residential yard near Mount Helix, authorities.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The fatal crash in the area of Alto and La Cruz drives in Casa de Oro was reported shortly before 4 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene of the wreck.

Officials told OnScene.TV that an elderly couple was going down the driveway of their home on Alto Way when, for unknown reasons, the car went past the driveway and careened down the steep hill for over 100 yards.

It came to rest on its roof in the driveway of the house on La Cruz Place, the outlet said.

Neighbors went rushing to their aid and called 911, it said.

When firefighters arrived, they had a difficult extrication of the elderly man, and the woman was dead.

The man was rushed to Sharp Memorial Hospital with moderate to major injuries, OnScene.TV said.

— City News Service contributed to this report.

Woman Reported Dead as Car Plunges Down Steep Bank Near Mount Helix was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: