San Diego Police Warn of Possible Child Kidnapping Attempt in Bay Ho

San Diego Police warned Saturday about a possible kidnap attempt in the Bay Ho neighborhood.

The incident was reported at 10:36 a.m. in the 3100 block of Mandan Way, according to Lt. Jason Scott.

Officers talked to the 3-year-old and 9-year-old brothers who were playing at the time, Scott said.

“The 9-year-old was riding his bicycle with his 3-year-old brother. The unknown man knocked the 3-year-old off of the bicycle and proceeded to carry him approximately 50 feet,” the lieutenant said. “The man then put the 3-year-old down and walked away westbound on Mandan Way. Both children ran to their home and told their mother what occurred.”

The man was described as in his 30s with caramel-colored skin, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with long straight black hair, blue T-shirt, black sweat pants and dark flip flops.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Julie Adams at 858-552-1732 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-TIPS (8477).

— City News Service

