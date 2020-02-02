Share This Article:

A motorist crashed her compact car into an ambulance headed toward Mercy Hospital with a patient Sunday morning near Bankers Hill.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The driver of the four-door Ford changed lanes and hit the emergency vehicle as it was traveling north on 5th Avenue at Palm Street at about 10:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a report by OnSceneTV.

Another ambulance was called to the scene to finish transporting the patient to the hospital.

No one was injured in the crash, which is being investigated by the San Diego Police Department.

— Staff report

Ambulance With Patient Headed to Mercy Hospital Gets Hit by Car was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: