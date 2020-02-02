A motorist crashed her compact car into an ambulance headed toward Mercy Hospital with a patient Sunday morning near Bankers Hill.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The driver of the four-door Ford changed lanes and hit the emergency vehicle as it was traveling north on 5th Avenue at Palm Street at about 10:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a report by OnSceneTV.
Another ambulance was called to the scene to finish transporting the patient to the hospital.
No one was injured in the crash, which is being investigated by the San Diego Police Department.
— Staff report
Ambulance With Patient Headed to Mercy Hospital Gets Hit by Car was last modified: February 2nd, 2020 by
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: