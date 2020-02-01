Wrong-Way Driver Leaves 2 Dead, Multiple Vehicles Damaged on I-5

Share This Article:

A driver heading north on southbound Interstate 5 in Chula Vista on Saturday morning caused crashes that left at least two people dead and damaged a dozen vehicles.

The accident was reported at 4:55 a.m. north of L Street.

Details are still sketchy, but the California Highway Patrol said the wrong-way vehicle had its lights off. The CHP confirmed two fatalities and said a third victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Reports from the scene were that seven vehicles were involved in crashes and five others were damaged by debris.

The southbound freeway was shut down for at least two hours while officers investigated the deadly accident.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

