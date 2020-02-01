Bonsall Home Destroyed in Possible Arson Fire

Share This Article:

Firefighters quickly contained a possible arson fire Saturday that destroyed a two-story home on Bonsall.

The home in the 1600 block of Dentro De Lomas Road was reported on fire at 2:44 p.m., said Capt. John Choi, public information officer for the North County Fire Protection District.

The first fire truck arrived at the home at 2:55 p.m. and the fire was fully contained by 3:06 p.m.

Firefighters were mopping up after the fire was contained and investigators were looking into the source of the fire, Choi said.

A man who the homeowners suspected on causing the fire was detained by San Diego Sheriff’s deputies, but officials did not say whether he was a suspect.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

