Share This Article:

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle this morning on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. on northbound I-5 just north of the Aliso Creek rest area on the northbound side, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

The victim, a pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene, a CHP dispatcher said.

No details about the victim or the vehicle involved were immediately available.

Authorities shut down all lanes on northbound I-5 following the crash, but opened the left lane around 7 a.m.

As of 7:40 a.m., traffic on the northbound highway was backed up to state Route 76.

–City News Service

Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Vehicle on I-5 near Camp Pendleton was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: