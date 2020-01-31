One Killed, Four Hurt in Elfin Forest-area Head-on Crash Involving Stolen SUV

Share This Article:

A 28-year-old man died after speeding on a rural two-lane road between Escondido and Rancho Santa Fe and crashing head-on into a stolen SUV, overturning it, injuring its four occupants and resulting in the arrest of its driver, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck on Harmony Grove Road in Elfin Forest occurred about 7:40 a.m., when a westbound veered into an eastbound lane near Wild Willow Hollow Road, apparently due to excessive speed, according to the CHP.

The sedan sideswiped an oncoming Toyota Prius, then crashed head-on into a Toyota Highlander, causing the SUV to overturn, CHP public affairs Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The driver and sole occupant of the Subaru, a Chula Vista resident, died at the scene. His name was withheld pending family notification.

The man behind the wheel of the Highlander — 38-year-old Ardeshir Tooraji of Carlsbad, escaped with minor injuries, as did his three passengers — a 26-year-old man and two women, ages 34 and 38, all from San Marcos. Medics treated them at the scene.

The driver of the Prius, a 49-year-old San Marcos man, was unhurt.

While investigating the accident, CHP personnel determined that the Highlander was stolen and detained the four occupants. After questioning, officers arrested Tooraji on suspicion of auto theft and possession of stolen property.

The wreck left the road northwest of Lake Hodges closed for cleanup and investigation until about 3:30 p.m., Latulippe said.

— City News Service

