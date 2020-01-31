March Hearing on Sex-Offender Poulsom’s Placement in Jacumba Hot Springs

Share This Article:

A court hearing is scheduled for March regarding the proposed placement of a convicted sex offender into an East County supervised home, and the general public was invited to submit their thoughts regarding his proposed Jacumba Hot Springs housing site, officials said Friday.

Michael Poulsom, 60, was convicted on three separate occasions — including twice in San Diego County — for sex crimes involving children, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

He was sentenced to 15 years in state prison in 1995, but prior to his release date, prosecutors petitioned to have Poulsom committed to a state hospital as a Sexually Violent Predator or SVP, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder — pedophilia disorder, in Poulsom’s case — that makes them a danger to the public.

He’s since petitioned for release from the hospital and into the conditional release or CONREP program for sex offenders, a request that was granted by a judge.

A hearing regarding Poulsom’s proposed placement at 45612 Old Highway 80 in Jacumba Hot Springs was initially slated for Monday, but that hearing was postponed until March 6, at which time, members of the public may attend Poulsom’s hearing at the downtown San Diego courthouse to convey their concerns or questions.

Public comments may also be submitted through Feb. 13 to sdsafe@sdsheriff.org, or by calling 858-495-3619. Comments may also be mailed to SVP Release/SAFE Task Force, 9425 Chesapeake Drive, San Diego, CA, 92123.

— City News Service

