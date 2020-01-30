Suspect Arrested After Wells Fargo Bank Robbery Near Southwestern College

This Wells Fargo Bank branch was robbed on Otay Lakes Road in Chula Vista. Image via Google Maps

A man who allegedly robbed a bank near Southwestern College Thursday was arrested nearby a short time later, authorities reported.

The robbery at the Wells Fargo branch office in the 700 block of Otay Lakes Road in Chula Vista occurred about 1 p.m., according to police.

Roughly 20 minutes later, officers searching the area found the suspect in the 1400 block of East H Street, just south of Discovery Park, and took him into custody without incident, said Lt. Gino Grippo.

It was not immediately clear what was taken in the robbery nor whether it was recovered.

The man’s name was not immediately available.

— City News Service

January 30th, 2020

