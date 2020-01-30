Driver Injured When Tanker Truck Flips in Rancho Santa Fe

Share This Article:

The driver of a water tender truck sustained moderate injuries when the vehicle rolled on its side and off the road, according to the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Department.

The crash happened sometime Thursday afternoon on Calle Ponte Bella in the North County community. According to a fire department Tweet, firefighters responding to the accident found the six-wheel truck tipped on its side and the driver trapped in the cab.

Crews were able to remove the man from the overturned truck and transport him to the hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

The cause of the accident is being investigated. There were no other details available.

— Staff report

