SUV Crashes into Pole Near El Cajon Intersection, Knocks Power Out For 1,700

A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI Tuesday morning after he crashed an SUV into a power pole near an El Cajon intersection, causing an outage that left almost 1,700 customers without power, police said.

The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m. at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Leland Place, according to El Cajon police.

A man was driving an SUV on East Washington Avenue when he crashed into an utility pole at Leland Place, causing significant damage to the pole and the vehicle, Lt. Walt Miller said.

The SUV driver was uninjured, but a woman in the car suffered minor to moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Miller said, adding that her age was not immediately available.

The driver, whose name and age were not immediately available, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, the lieutenant said.

An outage was reported around the same time affecting 1,697 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the El Cajon, Granite Hills and Singing Hills areas, according to the SDG&E online outage map.

As of 8:30 a.m., power had been restored to all but 1,007 customers and the remaining customers were expected to have power back by 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to SDG&E.

Motorists can expected traffic delays on East Washington Avenue between South Second Street and Ballard Street until at least 12:30 p.m. Tuesday as crews work to repair the damage, Miller said.

–City News Service

