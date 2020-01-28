Manhunt Underway After Fatal Stabbing Outside Burger King in Escondido

Share This Article:

Police Tuesday were searching for a man who fatally stabbed a 32-year-old Escondido man outside an Escondido Burger King.

The stabbing was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Burger King on West Valley Parkway west of Interstate 15, Escondido Police Lt. Kevin Toth said.

The victim was sitting at a patio table outside the fast food restaurant when a man approached him and “they appeared to have a brief interaction,” Toth said.

“The male suspect was then seen swinging at the victim in a stabbing type motion … then left the area on foot,” the lieutenant said.

Officers and paramedics responded to the scene and found the 32-year- old Escondido resident with an apparent stab wound to his neck, Toth said. Paramedics took him to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

“It is unknown if the victim and suspect were known to one another prior to the assault,” Toth said.

No suspect description was immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing and any potential motives were under investigation.

Anyone with information about the slaying was urged to call the Escondido Police Department at 760-839-4722. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling 760-743-8477.

— City News Service

