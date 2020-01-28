Share This Article:

A man fatally shot himself Tuesday at a Kaiser Permanente medical facility in Kearny Mesa.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The suicide occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the reception area of the Garfield Specialty Center at 5893 Copley Drive, according to SDPD Sgt. Matthew Botkin.

San Diego police said no one else was injured and there was no danger to the public.

In a Twitter post, Kaiser officials said they’re “aware of a tragic incident that occurred. The safety of our patients, employees and physicians is our highest priority. We are cooperating with the San Diego Police Department.”

–City News Service

Man Fatally Shoots Himself at Kaiser Building in Kearny Mesa was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: